SaaS Inside Sales Benchmarks Survey | Take It!

As many of you may know, Trish Bertuzzi and the folks over at the Bridge Group publish a lot of great stuff on Inside Sales strategy and operations, including inside sales compensation benchmarks, lead development rep best practices, outbound selling strategies, and on an on.

Their upcoming 2015 Inside Sales Metrics and Compensation report will feature expanded coverage and focus of SaaS inside sales benchmarks in an extra effort to service the SaaS community. But the numbers are only as good as the data, so I’m reaching out to all my SaaS sales colleagues to TAKE THE SURVEY!! It only takes 6 to 8 minutes to complete. As motivation, SURVEY PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE A PRE-RELEASED COPY. If you don’t do it, your competitors will ;).

For reference as to how great the fruits of your labor will be, here is a link to the 2012 Inside Sales Compensation and Metrics report. And, if you haven’t come across the other inside sales resources the Bridge Group has published, I highly recommend you check in out.

