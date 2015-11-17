SaaS Marketing | SaaS Customer Aligment Ebook!

When your SaaS business is well aligned, your SaaS customers consistently take positive actions that lead to positive business outcomes: they try, they buy, they upgrade and they refer you to a friend. When you are poorly aligned, your SaaS customers consistently take negative actions that lead to negative business outcomes: they bounce, they negotiate, they complain, and they churn.

SaaS businesses develop intimate, long term relationships with their customers. Like many long term relationships, it is founded on a recurring cycle of needs fulfilled and expectations met, or not. And I don’t just mean customer needs and expectations. There are two sides to every relationship. SaaS businesses need to make money as much as SaaS customers need to spend it. SaaS customer alignment means aligning the goals and actions of the SaaS customer with the goals and actions of the SaaS business at every stage of the SaaS customer lifecycle.







A compilation of recent popular articles at Chaotic Flow, this detailed eBook outlines the important SaaS marketing concept of SaaS customer alignment. It examines the challenges of maintaining SaaS customer alignment throughout the SaaS customer lifecycle. Along the way it provides 16 tips for achieving SaaS customer alignment in customer acquisition, customer success and early product-market fit.

